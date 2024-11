Billionaire Yusuff Ali’s blockbuster IPO spotlights UAE's India-born tycoons

The ascent of the Indian-origin industrialists mirror the rise of the UAE, which is now home to over 10 million people — a third of them from India, with the biggest portion hailing from Ali’s home state of Kerala. An extended post-Covid boom has prompted thousands from around the world to move to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in search of jobs and a better lifestyle, unencumbered by high rates of tax.