Biocon Biologics gets EMA nod to produce biosimilar Bevacizumab at Bengaluru plant

New Delhi: Biocon on Monday said its unit Biocon Biologics has received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to manufacture biosimilar Bevacizumab at its new facility at Bengaluru.

This approval will provide significant additional capacity to address patients' needs across markets in Europe, the company said in a statement.

Bevacizumab is used to treat health conditions like colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and ovarian cancer.

The Bengaluru facility has previously been approved to manufacture biosimilar Trastuzumab in September 2022.