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Biocon Q4 net profit down 56.8 % at Rs 198.6 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 459.4 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 04:31 IST
Business NewsBiocon

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