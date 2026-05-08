<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/biocon">Biocon Ltd</a> has reported a 56.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 198.6 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, hit by exceptional item outgo of Rs 80.4 crore on various heads, including impact of new labour code.</p>.<p>The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 459.4 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.</p>.<p>Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at Rs 4,516.6 crore as against Rs 4,417 crore in the year-ago period, it added.</p>.<p>Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 4,241.2 crore as compared to Rs 3,987.5 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.</p>.Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO & MD.<p>The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 50 paise per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting, Biocon said.</p>.<p>For FY26, consolidated net profit was at Rs 368.8 crore, down from Rs 1,429.4 crore in FY25, it added.</p>.<p>Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 16,927 crore as against Rs 15,261.7 crore in FY25, the company said.</p>.<p>"Biocon closed FY26 on a strong note despite a complex geopolitical environment. We delivered margin expansion along with 13 per cent YoY growth in operating revenue, excluding the one-time impact of generic lenalidomide sales last year," Biocon Ltd Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.</p>.<p>She further said, "This performance reflects the resilience of our business and disciplined execution through a pivotal year of integration." Biocon has created a unified biopharma entity by integrating biosimilars business with generics formulations and APIs business, Mazumdar-Shaw said, adding the combined business has a stronger balance sheet, improved leverage metrics and a more global commercial footprint.</p>.<p>The company said Shreehas Tambe has taken charge as CEO & Managing Director of Biocon Ltd on April 1, 2026, with Kedar Upadhye appointed as Chief Financial Officer.</p>