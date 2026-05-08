<p>Bengaluru: Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Limited on Friday reported a 5% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 126 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026. In the same period last year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 120 crore. Its total revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 4,569 crore, a growth of 10% over the same period last year.</p>.<p>The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.50 per share at the rate of 10% of the face value of the share, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.</p>.<p>“Biocon closed FY26 on a strong note, despite a complex geopolitical environment. We delivered margin expansion along with 13% YoY growth in operating revenue, excluding the one-time impact of generic lenalidomide sales last year. This performance reflects the resilience of our business and disciplined execution through a pivotal year of integration,” Biocon Limited Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.</p>.<p>For the full year ended March 2026, Biocon’s net profit grew 323% to Rs 436 crore and the total income went up 14% to Rs 17,270 crore.</p>.<p>“FY26 was a pivotal year for Biocon, marked by the successful integration of our biosimilars and generics business to create one unified biopharmaceutical enterprise with greater scale, capability, and reach,” Biocon Limited CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe said.</p>