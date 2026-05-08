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Biocon registers net profit rise of 5% in fourth quarter at Rs 126 crore

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.50 per share at the rate of 10% of the face value of the share, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 19:21 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 19:21 IST
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