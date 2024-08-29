Biocon settles with Janssen to commercialise biosimilar products in Europe, Canada, Japan

New Delhi: Biocon Biologics on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Janssen for launching a biosimilar medication for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan.

The company, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has inked a settlement and licence agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, Janssen Sciences Ireland, and Johnson & Johnson. This agreement clears the way to commercialise its Bmab 1200, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara.

As per the terms of the settlement agreement, Biocon Biologics has resolved patent disputes with Janssen to secure market entry dates in Europe, the UK, Canada, and Japan, the company said in a statement.