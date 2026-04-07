<p>Bengaluru: GoSats, an asset-based rewards company, has raised about Rs 42 crore ($5 million) in Series A funding, led by Konvoy with participation from Y Combinator and Taisu Ventures alongside select angel investors.</p><p>The company currently processes an annualised Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 360 crore and has distributed over Rs 50 crore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bitcoin">Bitcoin</a> and Gold rewards since its inception. GoSats has established partnerships with brands, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flipkart">Flipkart</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a>. According to company data, this asset-based reward structure is driving higher user retention compared to traditional fiat cashback models.</p>.Spacetech startup SatLeo Labs raises $5.5 mn in seed funding.<p>Mohammed Roshan, Co-founder and CEO of GoSats, said, "Indians spend $2 trillion a year, but most of that spending creates zero long-term wealth. We're changing that. This funding validates our 'build wealth while you spend’ model and gives us the capital to remove the remaining friction points between everyday shoppers and digital wealth creation."</p><p>The capital raised will be used to accelerate user acquisition, expand the company’s FinTech product suite with elevated reward experiences and invest in AI-driven personalisation to deliver smarter, context-aware recommendations, turning transactions into tailored wealth-building opportunities. GoSats will continue building out its core teams in engineering, product, and growth.</p><p>Josh Chapman, Managing Partner at Konvoy, said, "GoSats has built a commanding advantage in one of the world's fastest-growing markets. By successfully bridging India's massive traditional finance sector with the digital asset economy, they have unlocked wealth creation for millions of everyday consumers."</p><p>Following this fundraiser, GoSats plans to launch further fintech offerings. The company's future roadmap also includes expanding its reward ecosystem to incorporate new asset classes and developing deeper integrations with major consumer brands and fintech platforms.</p>