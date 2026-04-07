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Bitcoin & gold fintech platform GoSats raises Rs 42 crore in Series A funding

The capital raised will be used to accelerate user acquisition, expand the company’s FinTech product suite and invest in AI-driven personalisation.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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