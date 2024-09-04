Byju's IRP removes Glas Trust from Committee of Creditors; lenders cry foul

When contacted, a spokesperson for the steering committee of the Term Loan Lenders said that the IRP Pankaj Srivastava has been secretly plotting to reject the claims of the term loan lender "Pankaj Srivastava (Pankaj)'s actions are unprecedented and entirely illegitimate as no interim resolution professional in the history of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India has ever attempted to unlawfully strip financial creditors of claims of this magnitude amounting to more than $1.35 billion without any legitimate reason and in doing so securing his appointment as the permanent resolution professional," the lenders' spokesperson said in a statement.