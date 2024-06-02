Mcap of 8 of 10 most valued firms erodes by Rs 2.08 lakh cr; Reliance, TCS biggest laggards

However, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm from the top-10 pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.