Wipro to hire to hire 10-12k people this fiscal; building muscle for returning growth: CHRO

The Bengaluru-based IT major further said it will honour all commitments it had made to candidates with CHRO Saurabh Govil saying, "We would be completing all our backlogs of offers made this fiscal, a commitment to the people we have made offers (to)." Wipro, which reported a 4.6 per cent increase in net profit for Q1FY25 at Rs 3,003.2 crore, is looking to hire both on-campus and off-campus during the fiscal.