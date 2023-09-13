Blue Dart's premium service in India now called Bharat Dart amid India vs Bharat row

Blue Dart, the logistics company, is renaming its premium service in India from 'Dart Plus' to 'Bharat Plus' as per the company's filing with the BSE.

In a statement, the company explained the move saying, "This strategic transformation marks a milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat".

The company added that the decision was made after "extensive research" into aligning itself with "customers' evolving needs".