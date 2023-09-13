Home
business

Blue Dart's premium service in India now called Bharat Dart amid India vs Bharat row

The company explained the decision saying it came from extensive research into aligning itself with the customers' evolving needs.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 06:51 IST

Blue Dart, the logistics company, is renaming its premium service in India from 'Dart Plus' to 'Bharat Plus' as per the company's filing with the BSE.

In a statement, the company explained the move saying, "This strategic transformation marks a milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat".

The company added that the decision was made after "extensive research" into aligning itself with "customers' evolving needs".

The statement further reads, "Blue Dart Express Limited invites all stakeholders to join on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat".

The announcement comes after invites to G20 delegates were sent from the 'President of Bharat' - instead of 'President of India' - sparking a political row. There has been speculation that the special session of Parliament starting September 18 may witness the government moving to formalise the name change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nameplate during the New Delhi G20 Summit also identified him as the leader of 'Bharat'.

