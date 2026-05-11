Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Bluspring Enterprises targets Rs 5,000 crore revenue by FY28

Growth will be driven by scaling high-margin businesses such as Food & Hospitality and entering new opportunities in the sports, events, and hospitality sectors.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 20:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 20:19 IST
Business Newscompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us