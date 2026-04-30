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Boardroom shake-up! Veteran leader steps in as top executive exits

The development comes alongside the resignation of Managing Director Vipin Sharma, whose exit was formally acknowledged by the board.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:45 IST

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