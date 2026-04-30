Boardroom shake-up! Veteran leader steps in as top executive exits

<p>In a significant leadership transition, a seasoned industry professional with over 25 years of experience has been inducted into the board of a BSE-listed firm, even as its Managing Director steps down. The move signals a strategic reset aimed at strengthening the company’s operational and growth outlook.</p><p>Elitecon International Limited confirmed the appointment of Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay as an Executive Additional Director, effective April 29, 2026. With deep expertise spanning information technology, construction, and infrastructure, Upadhyay brings a diverse and strategic perspective to the leadership table.</p><p>The development comes alongside the resignation of Managing Director Vipin Sharma, whose exit was formally acknowledged by the board. The company expressed appreciation for his contributions during his tenure, marking the end of a key leadership chapter.</p><p>The board meeting, held late Wednesday evening, reflected a decisive shift in direction. With fresh leadership onboard, the company appears poised to enhance efficiency, drive expansion, and deliver long-term value in an increasingly competitive business environment.</p>