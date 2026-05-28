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Boeing CEO says 200-jet China deal an 'initial tranche' with more to come

Deal agreed during Trump's China visit was smaller than 500 jets investors had ​hoped for. Boeing CEO says 200-jet commitment reopened Chinese narrowbody market after near-decade-long freeze
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
AviationAviation IndustryBoeing

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