Boeing plans to launch effort to raise over $15 billion in capital as early as Monday: Source

<p>Boeing is set to launch as early as Monday its plan to raise more than $15 billion in capital, a source briefed on the matter told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> first reported on Oct 16 that the planemaker was closing in on a plan to raise around $15 billion with common shares and a mandatory convertible bond as it sought to bolster finances worsened by a crippling ongoing strike.</p><p>The new capital is set to come from a mix of the sale of stock and convertible preferred shares, the source added, saying the total amount raised could rise based on demand.</p><p>Boeing declined to comment on Sunday.</p><p><em>Bloomberg News</em> reported the expected timing of Monday's capital raise earlier.</p><p>Last week, machinists voted nearly two to one to reject Boeing's latest offer seeking to end the strike that has halted 737 MAX production.</p>.Boeing raises doubts about its future in space business.<p>The company said earlier this month in regulatory filings that it could raise as much as $25 billion in stock and debt with its investment-grade credit rating at risk.</p><p>The aerospace giant has been dealing with increased regulatory scrutiny, production curbs and a loss of confidence from customers since a door panel blew off a 737 MAX plane in midair in early January.</p><p>Boeing has been burning through cash all year and last week announced a new $6 billion quarterly loss. Earlier this month, Boeing said it had secured a $10 billion credit agreement with major lenders: Bank of America, Citibank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. Boeing said earlier this month it would cut 17,000 jobs - 10 per cent of its global workforce - and delay first deliveries of its 777X jet by a year.</p><p>The top three credit rating agencies - S&P, Moody's and Fitch - have said they will cut Boeing's ratings to junk if it raised new debt without retiring some $11 billion of debt maturing through Feb 1, 2026. </p>