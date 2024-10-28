Home
Boeing plans to launch effort to raise over $15 billion in capital as early as Monday: Source

The new capital is set to come from a mix of the sale of stock and convertible preferred shares, the source added, saying the total amount raised could rise based on demand.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 03:05 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 03:05 IST
