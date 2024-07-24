Boeing resumes deliveries of 737 MAX airplanes to China

Boeing said on Tuesday it has resumed deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX airplane to China after a lengthy delay stemming from regulatory issues.

Reuters reported on May 22 that Boeing's plane deliveries to China had been delayed in recent weeks due to a Chinese regulatory review of batteries powering the cockpit voice recorder.

The resumption is a boost to the US planemaker, which had flagged Chinese delivery delays to investors, and which is engulfed in a separate safety and quality crisis.

New Boeing deliveries to China have been off and on since 2019 after two fatal crashes of MAX 8 jets and amid intensifying tensions over issues ranging from technology to national security between Washington and Beijing.