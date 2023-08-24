Boeing shares fall as 737 delivery goal at risk from defect involving Spirit

It is for the second year that Boeing's delivery targets are under review, after supply-chain issues forced it to temper its goal last year. The latest quality issue is due to improperly shaped holes in the aft pressure bulkhead of some planes.

The bulkhead is a structure that seals off the rear of the pressurized cabin. The parts in question were made by Spirit, whose shares were down 6 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday.