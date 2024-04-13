Boeing shares on longest losing streak since 2018

By Esha Dey

The turmoil at Boeing Co. has put the planemaker’s shares on their worst run since its 737 Max aircraft was involved in a deadly crash off Indonesia five years ago.

The recent troubles started early this year after a panel covering an unused door blew out mid-air during an Alaska Airlines flight. The near-calamity has led to regulatory probes, a sweeping management overhaul and a wider lack of confidence in the company’s safety controls.

That’s fueled a retreat from Boeing shares that’s pushed them down 35% this year, making it the second worst performer on the S&P 500 Index.

On Friday, the stock dropped for the 10th straight session, marking its longest losing streak since November 2018. Just this month, Boeing reported its lowest deliveries in the first quarter since mid-2021, and an engineer at the company made allegations that brought its 787 Dreamliner aircraft under scrutiny as well.