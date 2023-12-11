Boeing to name Stephanie Pope as chief operating officer

Boeing is expected to name company veteran Stephanie Pope as its chief operating officer (COO), setting her up as the likely successor to Chief Executive David Calhoun, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday.

Pope, who currently heads Boeing Global Services, is expected to be named COO as soon as Monday, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter. Calhoun is likely to remain in the top job at least one more year, the report added.

Boeing Global Services provides parts and engineering for airlines and military.