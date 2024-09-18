Boeing to temporarily furlough tens of thousands of employees

Boeing said on Wednesday the planemaker will temporarily furlough tens of thousands of employees after about 30,000 machinists went on strike on Friday, halting production of its 737 MAX and other airplanes. "We are initiating temporary furloughs over the coming days that will impact a large number of US-based executives, managers and employees," CEO Kelly Ortberg said in an email to employees. "We are planning for selected employees to take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rolling basis for the duration of the strike."

A Boeing spokesperson said the furloughs will impact tens of thousands of employees.

Ortberg also said he and other Boeing leaders "will take a commensurate pay reduction for the duration of the strike."

Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers were set to resume contract talks on Wednesday in the presence of federal mediators, after failing to agree on key issues such as wages and pensions.