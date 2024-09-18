Boeing, union negotiators set to resume contract talks today

Boeing and its largest union will resume contract talks on Wednesday, in the presence of federal mediators, after failing to agree on key issues of wages and pensions on Tuesday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said.

Boeing and the US Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Last week, 94.6 per cent of IAM's more-than-30,000 members, including workers who produce Boeing's top-selling 737 MAX and other jets in the Seattle and Portland areas, rejected Boeing's offer and 96 per cent favoured a strike.