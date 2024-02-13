Bosch Q3 net profit rises 62% at Rs 518 crore

New Delhi: Auto components major Bosch on Tuesday reported 62 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 518 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on account of robust sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 319 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,205 crore in the period under review from Rs 3,660 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch said in a regulatory filing.