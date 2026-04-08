<p>Bengaluru: Bosch Limited on Wednesday said it intends to significantly enhance its portfolio by acquiring the Vehicle Motion business. The company plans to acquire 100 per cent of Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited through a cash deal and issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis.</p>.<p>This development positions Bosch Limited with a more comprehensive mobility portfolio.</p>.RBI to conduct Rs 1 lakh crore Open Market Operation during December to inject liquidity.<p>The transaction will strengthen the company’s capabilities, enabling it to further invest in critical domains like safety and braking over and above its strong footprint in power solutions, the company said in a statement.</p>