BP looks to boost India presence after board meet

"They (BP board) know what we have done in India, the success we have had is what brings them here. Because they recognize the ability to create much more in India," said Sashi Mukundan, outgoing India head of BP group. "For me, it was very important that we needed to showcase India for them. And I can tell you all 12 of them have gone back saying, 'Oh, my God! What an experience'." BP has a century-long presence in India, having invested more than $12 billion across the energy value chain including oil and gas exploration and production, downstream fuel retailing and mobility solutions and renewables.