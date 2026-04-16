<p>London: Tesco, Britain's biggest food retailer, said on Thursday uncertainty caused by the conflict in the Middle East meant it was providing a wider range of profit guidance than it was previously planning.</p><p>For its 2026/27 year it forecast adjusted operating profit of between 3.0 billion pounds and 3.3 billion pounds ($4.07-$4.48 billion), versus 3.152 billion pounds made in 2025/26 which was a 0.6% increase on 2024/25 and slightly ahead of guidance.</p>.Global Markets Tumble as Iran War Intensifies.<p>"Much will depend upon the duration of the conflict and in particular, the potential implications for UK households and the economy more broadly," Tesco said.</p><p>Prior to Thursday's update analysts were on average forecasting adjusted operating profit of 3.23 billion pounds for 2026/27.</p><p>Tesco said it is targeting a further 500 million pounds of costs savings this year to help fund investments in its customer offer.</p>