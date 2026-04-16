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Britain's biggest food retailer says uncertainty on Iran war weighs on profit outlook

"Much will depend upon the duration ‌of the conflict ‌and in particular, the potential ‌implications for UK ‌households and the economy more broadly," Tesco said.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST
FoodInflationRetailRetail inflation

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