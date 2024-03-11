British American Tobacco gearing up to launch ITC selldown as soon as this Week

BAT shares rose as much as 2.5 per cent after the report by Bloomberg News, before settling 1.5,per cent higher. They’re down 23 per cent over the past 12 months.

BAT currently owns about 29 per cent of Mumbai-listed ITC, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The UK company said last month that it’s considering monetizing part of its holding.

ITC, an Indian conglomerate that gets a large portion of its revenue from cigarettes, also runs a variety of other businesses including food products and packaging. It also has a hotel business that it’s in the process of spinning off.

Shares of ITC have slipped 11 per cent in 2024 after more than doubling over the preceding two years. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index has risen about 2 per cent this year.

Representatives for BAT, Bank of America and Citigroup declined to comment. A spokesperson for ITC couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.