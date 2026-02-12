Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

British giant Rolls-Royce to expand footprint across India's air, land, sea domains

The announcement came a day after the company's CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 10:20 IST
Business NewscompaniesRolls-Royce

Follow us on :

Follow Us