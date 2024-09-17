BSE defers listing of SME company Trafiksol until resolution of all 'queries'

Founded in 2018, the Noida-based company provides comprehensive solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems and Automation, including software development, consultancy, and supply services. Its offerings involve customised software solutions, operating systems, business applications, and computer games across all platforms. The nearly Rs 45 crore initial share sale of TrafikSol ITS Technologies was open for subscription from September 10 to September 12, with a price range of Rs 66-70 per share.

The company's IPO, which was solely a fresh equity sale of 64.1 lakh shares, witnessed robust investor response from investors with a subscription of over 345 times.