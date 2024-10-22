Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

BSNL will not hike tariffs in near future: CMD

'Today, BSNL's prime interest is to see that its consumers are happy and to win their confidence.'
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 09:51 IST
Business NewsTelecomBSNL

Follow us on :

Follow Us