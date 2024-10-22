BSNL will not hike tariffs in near future: CMD

<p>New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on Tuesday ruled out an increase in tariffs in the near future.</p>.<p>"We can clearly say we are not going to increase our tariffs in the near future," Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), told reporters.</p>.BSNL to switch to 5G by June 2025: Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.<p>"Today, BSNL's prime interest is to see that its consumers are happy and to win their confidence."</p>.<p>"We don't see any need for tariff hikes in the near future," he said.</p>.<p>BSNL's stance assumes significance as private telecom operators in India, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, raised tariffs earlier this year.</p>.<p>Ravi said BSNL has already started offering 4G services in test mode and is focusing on ensuring customer satisfaction. A full-fledged commercial launch is expected this calendar year.</p>.<p>As many as 1.8 crore 4G customers have been onboarded by BSNL. </p>