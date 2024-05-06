Buffett praises Apple after trimming it, drops Paramount stake

By Amanda Albright and Isis Almeida

At Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s annual meeting in Omaha on Saturday, Warren Buffett heaped praise on Apple Inc. — after revealing he’d cut his stake in it.

Berkshire reported a $135.4 billion holding in the iPhone maker at the end of the first quarter, down from $174.3 billion at the year end. The move quickly became one of the biggest topics as the meeting unfolded, even though Berkshire had sold some shares in Apple during the quarter before.

Despite the sale, Apple is “even better” than American Express and Coca-Cola, which are “wonderful” businesses Berkshire also owns, Buffett told the crowd of thousands in Omaha. Unless something changes dramatically, Apple will remain its largest investment, he said, hinting that tax implications had motivated the sale. The iPhone may be one of the greatest products of all time, Buffett added.

Apple has faced a slew of headwinds — a $2 billion antitrust fine, slumping sales in China and the scrapping of a decade-long car project among them. Shares in the company are down about 5 per cent this year.

The sale bolstered Berkshire’s cash pile, which climbed to a record $189 billion at the end of March. Given current market conditions — where rate cuts are uncertain, inflation remains elevated and geopolitical risks abound — Buffett said he didn’t mind amassing the cash and said it could reach $200 billion by the end of the quarter.

The cash hoard also benefited from higher interest rates, earning $1.9 billion of interest income compared to $1.1 billion during the same quarter a year prior.

Berkshire’s cash pile has grown amid a dearth of sizable deals. Buffett said on Saturday he’s been unable to find recent acquisitions that would “move the needle” for the firm. Investors took it as a sign of his view on the stock market, too.