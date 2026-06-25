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Bumble dating app explores sale: Report

The company, which gained recognition as one of the first major platforms to require ⁠women to initiate contact, is working with investment bankers at Morgan ‌Stanley on a potential sale process
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 17:03 IST
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