Bumble to cut 350 jobs, plans app overhaul to revive growth

Bumble Inc. is cutting about one-third of its workforce after a recent executive shakeup as the online dating app company seeks to overhaul its app to revive slowing user growth.

The Austin-based company will eliminate about 350 roles globally, it said Tuesday while reporting quarterly results. The cuts will help centralize engineering and product teams in fewer locations and accelerate decision-making so the company can prioritize artificial intelligence and safety features, Chief Executive Officer Lidiane Jones said on a call with analysts. Bumble had more than 950 full-time employees at the end of 2022, of which about 770 are located outside of the US, according to a separate filing.