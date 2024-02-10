JSW Group, Odisha government tie up for Rs 40,000 crore integrated EV manufacturing facility

New Delhi: JSW Group has signed an agreement with the Odisha government to set up an integrated EV manufacturing facility in the state entailing an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

Once completed, the project will mark JSW Group's foray into the automobile space.

In a statement, the conglomerate said "it plans to establish an integrated EV manufacturing facility in Odisha, and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Odisha for the establishment of an Integrated Electric Vehicles (EV) And EV Battery Manufacturing Project at Cuttack and Paradip".

The project, with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore, will help create over 11,000 jobs, marking a significant growth in employment generation in the state, the Group said.

The project consists of a 50 GWH EV battery plant, EVs, lithium refinery, copper smelter and related component manufacturing units.

"We are keenly focused on leveraging the opportunities presented by the new age sectors, aiming to create high-skill job opportunities for the people of Odisha. Through this collaboration, we are setting the stage for a future where innovation drives our industrial growth, ensuring that the youth of Odisha have access to the skills and jobs that will define the next generation of economic development," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in the statement.