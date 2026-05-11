Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Businesses and investors of the IPO-bound Reliance Jio: All you need to know

Here are facts and numbers on Jio Platforms, which houses the world's second-largest telecom company ⁠by users after China Mobile.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 08:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 08:52 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us