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Byju's founder Byju Raveendran sentenced to six months in jail by Singapore court: Report

The court said he had disobeyed multiple orders related to his assets dating back to April 2024, after which he was ordered to serve jail time.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 04:09 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 04:09 IST
Business NewsIndian newsByju'sByju Raveendran

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