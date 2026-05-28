Byju's founder Raveendran gets six months in prison from Singapore court

<p>Byju’s founder, Byju Raveendran, will be appealing a contempt of court order issued by a Singapore court over non-compliance with disclosure orders. The court sentenced Raveendran to six months in prison, and ordered to pay S$90,000 in costs. This is the latest setback for the founder of the once most-valued EdTech firm.</p>.<p>According to sources, the order is not yet public, and it also relates to a $150-million loan that the company raised from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).</p>.'I chose resolution over confrontation': Byju Raveendran calls Singapore jail term a ‘procedural contempt order’.<p>However, Raveendran in a statement said the Singapore court matter is a procedural contempt of court order, arising only from disputes over document disclosure in ongoing proceedings — not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, or any wrongdoing on the merits. Raveendran has been directed to appear on June 15. According to him, lenders, including GLAS Trust and QIA, have been in discussions with the founders and other parties.</p>.<p>“A settlement has been agreed in-principle, with only a few residual minor issues left to be finalised between certain parties. I have no role in those remaining issues. As part of the settlement discussions, the parties have also acknowledged that there has been no wrongdoing on my part or on the part of the other founders. That is why it is deeply unfortunate that this matter is being used to create a contrary public narrative at this sensitive stage,” he added in the statement.</p>.<p>It may be noted that last December, a Delaware court in the US reversed the $1-billion judgment against Raveendran, after he made fresh submissions in a motion to correct the November 20, 2025, judgment. The founders of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, in a statement had said the US court agreed that damages had not been determined and ordered a new phase to commence in January 2026, to determine any damages related to claims against Raveendran.</p>.<p>Earlier in a petition filed by Byju’s Alpha and US-based lender GLAS Trust Company, the Delaware Bankruptcy Court slapped Raveendran with a default judgment of over $1 billion, after finding that he repeatedly ignored its orders and also failed to participate in the proceedings.</p>.Supreme Court dismisses Byju Raveendran's plea against NCLAT order.<p>Byju’s Alpha was established to receive proceeds of a $1.5 billion Term Loan B. In mid-2022, it started transferring $533 million of the Alpha Funds to Camshaft Capital Fund. On February 1, 2024, Byju’s Alpha filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.</p>.<p>Raveendran in a statement on Wednesday reiterated that neither he nor any of the founders personally received any portion of the disputed funds, and that the funds were used for legitimate business purposes.</p>