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Byju's founder Raveendran gets six months in prison from Singapore court

Raveendran to appeal over contempt of court order.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 19:49 IST
Business NewsSingaporeByju RaveendranByjusPrisoncompanies

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