Byju's in talks to sell unit Epic for $400 mn to PE fund Joffre

Indian ed-tech firm Byju's is in advanced talks to sell its U.S.-based kids' digital reading platform Epic! Creations for about $400 million to private equity fund Joffre Capital, seeking funds to ease its financial pressures, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Byju's has been looking to raise up to $1 billion by selling two companies - Great Learning and Epic - in a bid to streamline its business and repay lenders, Reuters reported in September.

The potential sale of Epic would help Byju's fund its disputed $1.2 billion term loan, the Bloomberg report said, adding that other bidders, including Duolingo, which designs and develops mobile learning platforms, also expressed interest in buying Epic.