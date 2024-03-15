Byju’s must freeze over Rs 44K crore in win for Lenders, Judge says

Indian tech firm Think & Learn Pvt must freeze over Rs 44K crore ($533 million) to protect the money for disgruntled lenders who claim the cash should only be used to pay them, a US judge said Thursday.

The decision by US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey was a mixed victory for lenders. They earlier demanded the money be placed under the control of the federal court to prevent the cash from being spent by the Indian education-tech firm, which operates under the name Byju’s.

Dorsey’s order was aimed at Riju Ravindran, one of the company’s directors and the brother of founder Byju Raveendran.

Ravindran was also ordered to help solve one of the central mysteries of the court dispute: where the money is located. “I do not believe him when he says he cannot” learn the location from Think & Learn, Dorsey said.

A representative for Think & Learn declined to respond to a request for comment.