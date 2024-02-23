Byju's shareholders vote to remove founder Raveendran from CEO post; company calls vote 'invalid'

New Delhi: More than 60 per cent of shareholders of edtech firm Byju's on Friday voted for the removal of founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and his family over alleged "mismanagement and failures" at what was once India's hottest tech startup, but the company dug in its heels, calling the voting done in the absence of founders as "invalid".

Prosus - one of the six investors who had called the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) - in a statement said "shareholders unanimously passed all resolutions put forward for vote.

"These included a request for the resolution of the outstanding governance, financial mismanagement and compliance issues at Byju's; the reconstitution of the board of directors, so that it is no longer controlled by the founder of T&L; and a change of leadership of the company."

Raveendran and his family stayed away from the EGM, calling it "procedurally invalid."