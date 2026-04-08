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Cabinet approves near doubling of Rajasthan oil refinery cost to Rs 79,459 crore

HPCL will invest an additional Rs 8,962 crore, taking its total equity contribution to about Rs 19,600 crore in the project.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 12:36 IST
Business NewsOilcompaniesHPCLCCEA

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