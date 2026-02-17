Menu
Car maker Maruti Suzuki launches maiden EV

Maruti has priced the SUV at 1.1 million rupees (around $12,100), ⁠accompanied by ‌a battery rental plan that will cost 3.99 rupees per ‌kilometre.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 09:53 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 09:53 IST
