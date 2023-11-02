Car sales bring cheer to Indian automakers this festive season

Japanese auto giant, TKM, sold 21,879 units last month, which included 20,542 units in the domestic market and 1,337 in exports. Its vice president of sales, and strategic marketing Atul Sood, credited this to the market acceptance of Toyota’s line up including Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross among others. “This year, the offtake of the festive season has been very strong for both TKM and as well as the industry,” said Sood, adding that strong market sentiments around Diwali will result in very buoyant performance in the coming months.