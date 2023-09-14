Cathay Pacific puts India on high priority as it resumes service from different cities

We have been in India for five decades now and we’ve been very focused on this market. Pre-pandemic we were operating almost 49 flights a week out of India with six ports and our endeavour will be to continuously review the opportunities in India. We started resumption with Mumbai and Delhi together in 2022, followed by our operations in Bengaluru. With twice daily flights into Delhi and 10 weekly flights into Mumbai, we have already reached our pre-Covid capacity. However, for Bengaluru, we are presently operating only four flights a week. We will resume our operations in Chennai from February 2024. For other markets like Hyderabad, we are in the process of rebuilding our capacity and will be operational in early 2024. We are very confident that by the end of 2024, we will be at 100 per cent of our pre-Covid capacity globally as a group, which includes Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Express. India definitely tops our priority. There are many ports under review, I’m unable to share names at this moment.