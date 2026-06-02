Chicago-based global IT firm AHEAD opens Bengaluru office

<p>Bengaluru: Chicago-based global IT company AHEAD on Tuesday announced the opening of its Bengaluru office, the company's third location in India. The launch follows AHEAD's delivery centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurugram">Gurugram</a> in 2023 and its Hyderabad office in 2024.</p><p>With more than 700 employees across its India Centre of Excellence, AHEAD India provides consulting, transformation and ongoing support for AI, cloud, cybersecurity, platform engineering and end-to-end IT outsourcing to some of the world's largest organisations.</p><p>AHEAD selected Bengaluru as its third India location to expand its engineering capabilities and strengthen support for large-scale enterprise transformation programmes globally.</p>.Nvidia leases 7.6 L sq ft office space in Bengaluru for Rs 8.59 crore monthly rent.<p>Sumed Marwaha, Managing Director, AHEAD India, said, “Opening three offices in under three years reflects the value India has created for both AHEAD and its clients. Bengaluru offers access to some of the world’s deepest engineering talent, particularly in AI, cloud and platform engineering."</p><p>AHEAD’s India Centre of Excellence supports global clients across AI and cloud infrastructure, data and analytics, enterprise automation, ServiceNow-led service management, networking, cybersecurity and digital platform engineering. The Bengaluru office further expands the company’s access to engineering talent across South India. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/company">company</a> serves more than 3,000 clients across sectors.</p><p>Keith Odom, EVP - Services & Consulting, AHEAD, said, “The opening of our Bengaluru office is an important step in our strategic growth plan in India. This expansion strengthens our capabilities in platform engineering and AI-led delivery, which builds the digital experiences and workflow platforms that sit on top of enterprise infrastructure. Our India teams are fully integrated into engagements for global enterprise clients, owning end-to-end workstreams and combining strategic leadership with engineering depth.”</p>