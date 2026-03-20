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China's Sinochem cuts refinery runs, seeks prompt-delivery crude, sources say

Meanwhile, the refiner ​also reduced operations at ⁠its 1 million ton-per-year steam cracker to about 60%, another two of the four sources added.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:17 IST
ChinaCrudeMiddle East

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