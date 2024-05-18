Citigroup hit with racial bias suit from a conservative law firm

Citigroup Inc. was accused in a lawsuit of racial discrimination for its policy of waiving ATM fees for customers of minority-owned banks.

The plaintiffs, who don’t bank with Citigroup, claim they were charged out-of-network fees for transactions at the bank’s ATMs in Florida, while customers from minority-owned financial institutions weren’t, according to the federal lawsuit filed Friday in Fort Lauderdale. They say the bank’s policy violates federal and California law.

“Citi intentionally discriminated against plaintiffs and those similarly situated for banking with financial institutions owned by people of the wrong race,” lawyers for the two plaintiffs wrote in the suit. They’re seeking class-action status and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.