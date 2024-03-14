Citroen to scale up sales network in India to over 200 outlets by this year end

"We are looking to aggressively make Citroen available to consumers and extend the potential of our products beyond Tier I/Tier II cities," Citroen India Brand Director Shishir Mishra said.

The company's focus extends to Tier III and even Tier IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to Tier I and Tier II cities and their potential for substantial growth, he added.

"These markets boast burgeoning consumer bases eager for enhanced accessibility to quality products and services," Mishra said.

By investing in these regions, the automaker aims to not only capture emerging opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic development of smaller urban centers, fostering prosperity and inclusivity across diverse geographical landscapes, he added.

Earlier this year, Stellantis announced an additional investment of Rs 2,000 crore in India for its Citroen brand.

Citroen sells models like C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross in the country.