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Clients investing in AI-enabled transformation to drive productivity: Sonata Software CEO

While AI may create some pricing pressure in commoditised services, it is simultaneously expanding the overall opportunity landscape, he added.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:08 IST
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