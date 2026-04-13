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Coforge gets statutory and regulatory clearances for Encora acquisition

The integration management office continues to track workstreams across all functional areas, and the company is on course to meet its stated integration milestones, it said.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:44 IST
Business NewsAcquisition

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