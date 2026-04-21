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Coforge launches Voyager.AI, Flightflex.AI for airlines

The company's FlightFlex.AI solution spans across the full disruption lifecycle - from early identification to passenger recovery and operational stabilisation.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:43 IST
Business NewsAirlinesArtificial Intelligencecompanies

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