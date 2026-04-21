<p>Bengaluru: Coforge on Tuesday announced two new AI-native solutions- Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI for airlines worldwide. Voyager.AI enables airlines to activate 1-1 personalised offers and experiences throughout the customer journey using real-time data and AI-driven decisioning.</p><p>FlightFlex.AI is a unified, AI-led approach to disruption recovery solution that combines real-time decisioning, contextually optimised automated rebooking, and provides proactive passenger communication, Coforge said.</p><p>These two AI solutions address some of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airlines">airlines</a>' most pressing operational and commercial challenges; from disruption recovery to real-time 1-1 passenger engagement, enhancing customer experience, positively impacting loyalty, and generating operational efficiency, the mid-tier IT services firm added.</p>.Pakistan further extends airspace ban on Indian airlines till May 24.<p>By unifying booking, loyalty status, and behavioural signals into a single, real-time traveller profile, proactively actioning options across the customer lifecycle, Voyager.AI applies AI-based identity stitching, predictive modelling, and decisioning to determine the most relevant omni-channel offer or message for each traveller at each moment, Coforge said.</p><p>Flight disruptions - driven by weather, air traffic constraints, crew and aircraft availability, or infrastructure issues - have a cascading impact across airline networks, increasing operational costs and passenger dissatisfaction. </p><p>FlightFlex.AI- Coforge’s disruption management solution addresses complexities by combining agentic AI-led decision support, automated recovery workflows, and real-time passenger engagement into a single, cohesive operating model. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/company">company</a>'s FlightFlex.AI solution spans across the full disruption lifecycle - from early identification to passenger recovery and operational stabilisation.</p><p>Erika Moore Chief Officer, Strategy & Growth, TTH, Coforge said, “With Voyager.AI and FlightFlex.AI we are enabling airlines to make decisions in real-time. We understand the criticality of engaging at the right time and in the right way. Our deeply rooted understanding of an airline’s operational systems, data flows, and their journey towards driving a more 'retail like experience' for travellers, while navigating their entire modernisation journey behind the scenes, is our 'super power'."</p>