<p>Bengaluru: Mid-tier IT services firm Coforge has secured a $158-million five-year contract from a UK-based client. The firm will provide services effective April 2026. It stated that revenue accrual under the contract will be evenly spread over five years, and that it expects material expansion of ancillary revenue around this core contract over the next five years from the same client.</p>.<p>John Speight, President of Coforge and Europe Business Leader, said, “AI-led conversations focused on driving innovation, improving governance, and resiliency, are helping drive a material increase in the number and median size of large deals in play across Europe.”</p>.<p>“Our five key AI-based platforms — Forge-X, EvolveOps.AI, BlueSwan, Quasar and Data Cosmos — have set us up very nicely to address these asks,” he added.</p>.Big tech ramps up AI spending as Google, Amazon and Microsoft chase dominance.<p>Coforge leads with its Product Engineering approach and leverages AI, cloud, data, integration and automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises.</p>